Air transport industry preparing to move 10 billion passengers yearly: SITA

The industry will carry 8 billion passengers a year within 20 to 25 years, heading toward 10 billion by 2050, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Drawn from a year of work with airlines, airports, governments and travel partners worldwide, the SITA Impact Report 2025 tracks how technology is becoming the principal way the industry adds capacity, manages disruption and reduces its environmental footprint.

With passenger numbers heading toward 10 billion a year by 2050, the question is unavoidable: how do we move twice as many travellers without doubling our infrastructure? The SITA Impact Report 2025 shows how that shift is already underway, said David Lavorel, CEO of SITA.

"Airports are scaling capacity within the buildings they already have, avoiding the cost and timelines of new construction. Governments are clearing borders before passengers ever reach a queue or an officer's booth. AI is moving out of pilot programmes and into the operations rooms where flights are run. None of this is one company's achievement. It is a shared tech transformation, where airlines, airports, governments and partners are powering the future of air transport together," he added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported IATA records the weakest air traffic growth since COVID-19.