Pashinyan to run in Armenia’s parliamentary elections
21:39, 3 November 2025
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and Chairman of the Civil Contract Party, Nikol Pashinyan, has submitted his candidacy for inclusion on the party’s proportional list for the 2026 parliamentary elections, Armenpress reports.
He formally applied for nomination with an application on Monday and announced the move on social media.
Earlier, the Civil Contract Party announced that candidates could self-nominate to be included on the party’s proportional list for the 2026 parliamentary elections from November 1 to 30, 2025.
As Kazinform previously reported, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan plans to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan soon.