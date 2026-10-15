Pashinyan seeks to secure signing of initialed peace agreement with Azerbaijan by 2031

Pashinyan, speaking at the Cabinet meeting, emphasized that the peace agreement is a priority on his work agenda.

The prime minister noted that this goal does not mean abandoning other agendas.

“As the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, I also consider it very important on my personal agenda that we resolve this issue by 2031,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan stressed that the government must focus on this agenda while ensuring that other strategic programs are not relegated to the background. He mentioned the TRIPP project, the opening of transport links, economic development, and continuation of earlier adopted state programs.

The signing and ratification of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan will bring a significant chapter in the history of Armenia and the Armenian people as a whole to a close and open a new one, with new directions and a new logic, Pashinyan said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan initialed the peace agreement in Washington in August 2025.