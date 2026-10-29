Armenia to publish new Constitution’s text soon, Pashinyan says

Pashinyan made the remarks in response to MP Garnik Davtyan during a government question-and-answer session in the National Assembly.

The prime minister recalled that adopting a new Constitution had been included in his party’s election manifesto and was now also part of the Government’s programme.

“The text of the new Constitution will be published soon, and we will begin discussions with the people of the Republic of Armenia, including parliament. Of course, there will first be a public discussion over the coming months, after which the remaining stages will proceed in accordance with the established procedure,” Pashinyan said.

Earlier, Pashinyan did not rule out holding snap parliamentary elections to adopt a new Constitution if the process could not be completed through other means.