Party General Secretary To Lam elected as State President of Vietnam
10:27, 7 April 2026
National Assembly deputies elected General Secretary of the Vietnam Communist Party Central Committee and NA deputy to the 16th legislature To Lam as State President on the second day of the first session on April 7 morning, VNA reports.
With 495 out of 495 delegates voting in favour, or 99 percent of the total number of NA deputies, the National Assembly passed a resolution electing General Secretary To Lam, born in 1957, as President of Vietnam for the 2026-2031 term.
Following the vote, the new State President took the oath of office.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Vietnam’s exports jump 17% in Q1 led by electronics and high-tech goods.