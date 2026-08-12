2nd round of debates: Parties answer questions from journalists and viewers

In this round, party representatives answered questions from journalists and viewers. Each party was asked two questions related to the main theme of the debates: Law and Order — the Foundation of a Just Kazakhstan.

Each party had 90 seconds to respond. In total, 14 questions were asked: seven were prepared by journalists from Jibek Joly, Silk Way TV Channels, and Kazinform News Agency, and seven were selected from questions submitted by viewers via WhatsApp Messenger.

Questions from journalists concerned certain provisions of the pre-election party programs and pressing social and sociopolitical issues.

As written before, in the first round, parties presented their priorities and analyzed programs of their rivals.

The debates are broadcast live on Jibek Joly TV Channel and on YouTube.

Viewers can rate performances in real time via an online poll by the Kazakhstan Institute of Public Development.

The elections to the Qurultay are scheduled for August 23 to elect 145 deputies for a five-year term.

Earlier, live pre-election debates featuring representatives from all seven political parties, which are to take part in Kazakhstan’s first elections to the Qurultay, have kicked off on Jibek Joly TV Channel.