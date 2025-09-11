Parliamentary reform is a continuation of course towards Fair Kazakhstan, Senate Speaker

He said in his Address, the Head of State emphasized the role of AI in the socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan. Certain measures on the development of strategic areas were defined. The President set a specific role to turn Kazakhstan into a fully digital state within three years. Such a step will significantly raise the country’s potential across all sectors revealing a way to a brand-new economic and social sphere development. The President assigned to adopt the Digital Code in the near future to achieve the task set. Besides, the Address emphasizes the country’s investment policy. Among the priorities is the adoption of the Law on Banks by the end of the year.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined priorities in the utilities and construction sectors.

The Speaker stressed the need to adopt the Construction Code by the year-end to create a solid legislative basis for the sustainable development of this sector.

He said the corresponding legislative acts will be developed and adopted for the implementation of the President’s tasks.

Maulen Ashimbayev noticed one of the key peculiarities of the President’s task is to carry out a parliamentary reform. The Head of State suggested transferring to a unicameral parliament in the future. The parliamentary reform is a logical continuation of the well-balanced course of the President towards a Fair and Strong Kazakhstan. To achieve this goal, it is crucial to strengthen democratic institutions and mechanisms. The President underlined such important changes will be fulfilled on the grounds of the open and comprehensive public discussions and the final decision will be adopted taking into account public opinion through a nationwide referendum. He said the President’s Address may be considered as a comprehensive modernization road map of Kazakhstan in new conditions.

As written before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his annual State-of-the-Nation Address to the Nation.