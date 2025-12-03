Parliamentary reform draws over 350 proposals - State Counselor Karin

At the first session of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform in October 2025, the Head of State stressed the need to examine incoming initiatives thoroughly and to develop recommendations for modernizing the parliamentary system. State Counselor Erlan Karin shared the results of this work on his Telegram page.

Erlan Karin noted that the collection of proposals began right after the first session. Approaches and recommendations were submitted by members of the Working Group and political parties Amanat, Auyl, Respublica, Aq Jol, People’s Party of Kazakhstan, and Nationwide Social Democratic Party.

To date, more than 350 proposals have been received from citizens, experts, and public figures via the E-otinish and E-gov platforms.

During its latest session, the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform reviewed the first block of issues regarding the formation of the future unicameral Parliament:

The numerical composition of the future unicameral Parliament

The qualification requirements for its members

The election procedure for Members of Parliament

The term of office of the new Parliament

The presence of quotas in Parliament (presidential and party-list quotas).

“The discussion lasted over two hours. There was a constructive exchange of views, as well as various expert arguments and insights expressed. Following the discussion, we agreed to consolidate all the initiatives and proposals. In future sessions, the Working Group will consider other aspects of the upcoming modernization of the parliamentary system,” the State Counselor underscored.

As Qazinform previously reported, a regular meeting of the working group on parliamentary reform, chaired by State Counselor Erlan Karin, took place in Astana.