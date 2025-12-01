Parliamentary election turnout reaches around 37% - Kyrgyzstan's CEC

Central Election Commission member Abdyjapar Bekmatov noted that preliminary figures indicate strong participation in several constituencies, where turnout reached about 47 - 48 percent. In contrast, constituencies around Bishkek recorded lower participation, at approximately 24 - 25 percent. He emphasized that these numbers remain provisional and will be updated as precinct election commission protocols are processed.

The elections, held on November 30, were conducted to elect members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament). Thirty multi-member constituencies were established nationwide, with each constituency selecting three representatives.

The Zhogorku Kenesh consists of 90 members. The final voter list included 4,294,243 registered citizens.

