Kazakh CEC praises organization of elections in Kyrgyzstan

According to him, the election process was organized at a highly professional level, from the Central Election Commission to the precinct election commissions.

"All work to organize the elections was carried out at the highest level. We observed professionalism, precision, and coordination across all parts of the system. The elections were conducted in full compliance with the law," Yerman noted.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has created the necessary conditions for persons with disabilities to vote, which is an important indicator of the inclusiveness of the electoral process.

Yerman also reported that the Kazakh delegation noted the high level of activity of public observers. "During our discussions with national observers, we heard no complaints about the work of the election commissions," he added.

The parliamentary elections held in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday to elect 90 deputies to the country’s unicameral legislature.

The election process was monitored by both domestic and international observers. A total of 788 international observers from central election bodies, foreign embassies, international organizations, and parliamentary assemblies were accredited to monitor the election process.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent congratulations to Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kyrgyzstan, on the successful conduct of elections to the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan).