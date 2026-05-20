Parliament approves six constitutional laws in key reform step

“Today, during a joint session of Parliament, deputies adopted six constitutional laws in the second reading,” Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Erlan Karin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The adopted laws concern the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kurultai of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the status of its deputies, the Kazakhstan People’s Council, the status of the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the administrative-territorial structure of the country, as well as amendments aimed at bringing a number of constitutional laws into compliance with the Constitution, including legislation on elections, republican referendums, the Government, the judicial system, the Constitutional Court, the Human Rights Commissioner, the Prosecutor’s Office, and other legal acts.

“The adoption of this package of constitutional laws confirms the systematic and consistent nature of state policy — from conceptual initiatives to specific legal mechanisms. This marks an important stage in implementing the 2026 Constitutional Reform, establishing the legal framework of the country’s renewed state and political model,” the State Counselor said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Parliament adopted the Constitutional Law On Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council) in the second reading.