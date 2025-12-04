Parliament approves 2026-2030 Mongolia's development guidelines

The policy framework titled “New Trust -BoldReform” outlines 10 national goals under eight policy directions, including raising productivity and diversifying the processing industry to sustain stable economic growth.

The eight strategic directions are: Human Development;Social Development and Shared National Values; Economic and Infrastructure Development; Environment and Green Economy; Government Efficiency and Governance; Regional Development; National Competitiveness; and Science, Technology, and Artificial Intelligence.

The policy also aims to narrow regional development disparities, promote economic diversification, and balance population migration. It sets goals to improve the business environment, reduce state involvement in markets, promote fair competition, protect the rights of entrepreneurs and investors, and deepen tax and customs reforms. In the education and health sectors, the plan seeks to ensure equitable access to quality services, develop a workforce aligned with labor market demands, and raise the Human Development Index to 0.85.

The new policy was developed in accordance with the Law on Development Policy and Planning, based on scientific evidence, and reflecting public opinion, as well as ensuring coherence and unity of objectives across all stages of planning and implementation. The new policy also aligns with “Vision-2050,” Mongolia’s long-term development policy, and the Government Action Program for 2024–2028.

Following the enactment of the Law on Development Policy and Planning in 2020, Mongolia adopted its first-ever five-year development policy. According to the law, the next five-year policy must be submitted to the State Great Khural at least two months before the expiry of the previous one. Accordingly, the government submitted draft Five-Year Development Guidelines of Mongolia for 2026-2030 to parliament. After deliberations, 56.1 percent of attending members of parliament voted in favor of approving the resolution.

