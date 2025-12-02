Mongolia to chair CAREC Program in 2026

The event marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the CAREC Institute and comes as Mongolia prepares to chair the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program in 2026, according to the Ministry of Finance of Mongolia.

Mongolia’s State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Ganbat Jigjid delivered opening remarks alongside China’s Minister of Finance Lan Fo’an and Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. State Secretary Ganbat emphasized the importance of the forum in deepening regional economic and investment cooperation, stating that Mongolia is committed to working actively with all CAREC member countries to build a stable, prosperous, and investment-friendly region.

More than 300 representatives from member governments, the private sector, and international organizations are participating in the forum, which focuses on strengthening regional investment, upgrading infrastructure, and expanding trade corridors under the CAREC framework.

