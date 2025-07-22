Paris hosts International Kurash Tournament

A press conference was held on the eve of the tournament, which features a prize fund of €30,000. Representatives of the International Kurash Association, the European Kurash Confederation, the kurash federations of France and Uzbekistan, as well as judges, attended the event.

Addressing the press conference, Deputy Chairman of the Uzbekistan Kurash Federation, Uygun Umarov, noted that it has become a tradition to hold this international tournament in Paris – a city regarded as a global crossroads of cultures and the arts. Thanks to this, kurash is gaining increasing popularity on the international stage, he stressed.

Some 100 top athletes from more than 20 countries will participate in the competition. As part of the tournament, a cultural event will be held showcasing Uzbek art, handicrafts, and national cuisine.

The tournament will feature men competing in the -90 kg and +90 kg weight categories, and women in the -70 kg and +70 kg categories.

