Parents can customize future babies with genetic screening

“Before there’s a heartbeat, there’s DNA,” said Kian Sadeghi, founder and CEO of Nucleus. “One file containing DNA and genetic markers can tell you more about your baby’s future than any other test a doctor could possibly run at this stage.”

With this technology, parents can analyze up to 20 embryos for more than 900 hereditary diseases, as well as for traits such as cancer risk, chronic conditions, cognitive ability, mental health, appearance, height, and even eye color. The startup essentially allows parents to “customize” their future baby — a process some compare to creating characters in video games. Even before conception, parents receive detailed reports on each embryo, after which they select the most desirable one for IVF.

Photo credit: stopfake.kz

To make the technology more accessible, Nucleus Genomics has partnered with Genomic Prediction, a pioneer in genome-wide embryo screening. The partnership aims to provide patients with deeper insights into their future child’s genetic makeup.

“We are committed to supporting patients’ rights to their DNA and any information that can aid in their family-building journey,” stated Kelly Ketterson, CEO of Genomic Prediction.

The companies highlight that this advanced analysis may help reduce risks of serious conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, potentially improving health outcomes from birth.

Photo credit: pixabay.com

According to Sadeghi, “We celebrate health optimization and the pursuit of longevity in every other part of life via our focus on training, supplements, and sleep. We all know health isn’t just the absence of disease. It’s the ability to understand our bodies and genetic makeup to reach our full potential. Now we can apply this principle to life’s inception.”

The technology arrives at a time when IVF procedures are becoming more common, with many couples facing high costs and limited success rates. By offering expanded genetic insights, Nucleus Embryo aims to increase the chances of a healthy pregnancy and child.

