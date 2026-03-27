Paralympic champion Yerbol Khamitov awarded Honored Master of Sports of Kazakhstan

During the meeting, the minister presented Khamitov with a certificate awarding him the title of Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan for his significant contribution to the development of national sport and his outstanding achievements on the international stage.

Yerbol Khamitov is the only para-athlete to win two medals at a single Paralympic Games. He delivered strong performances in both para cross-country skiing and para biathlon, combining endurance, precision and tactical skill. He also became the first athlete in Kazakhstan’s history to win a Crystal Globe by topping the overall standings of the Para Biathlon World Cup.

Recall that, Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan won the gold medal in the para biathlon event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Italy.

This marks Kazakhstan’s first gold medal at the Winter Paralympics since 2018. Yerbol Khamitov also became the first Kazakh athlete in history to win gold at both the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games.

He also secured a bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games on March 10.

The ministry also noted that 19 para sports are currently being actively developed in the country. As of 2025, 66,159 citizens with disabilities are regularly engaged in physical culture and sports. At present, Kazakhstan has a national training center for athletes with disabilities, 16 sports clubs, a sports development directorate in Almaty region and two specialized sports schools.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had awarded Yerbol Khamitov the Barys Order, III Degree for his outstanding achievements at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games in Italy.