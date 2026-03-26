Kazakh President awards Paralympic champion Yerbol Khamitov Barys Order, III Degree

Coaches Vasily Kolomiyets and Anton Zhdanovich from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ Center for Training Athletes with Disabilities received the Parasat Order, while Aslan Tokbayev, a coach from the Umit Sports Club in North Kazakhstan was honored with the Qurmet Order.

During the ceremony, Yerbol Khamitov expressed his gratitude to the President, recalling that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had entrusted him with the national flag before he departed for the Paralympic Games.

He said Kazakhstan achieved victory thanks to the President’s support highlighting that specialists and coaches made a huge contribution.

“Your encouragement gave strength and energy to every athlete. We will not stop here,” said the Paralympic champion.

Recall that, Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan won the gold medal in the para biathlon event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Italy.