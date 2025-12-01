Paraguayan President to make official visit to Uzbekistan

The program of the visit set for December 11-13 will include high-level negotiations on prospects for developing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Paraguay in the political, trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

A special focus is to be paid to establishing practical cooperation in agriculture, food and chemical industries, digitalization, tourism, and sports.

The Paraguayan President is also expected to join the International Automobile Federation’s General Assembly and the award ceremony for the winners of the championship held by the Federation.

