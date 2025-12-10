Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Turkmenistan December 11-12
16:01, 10 December 2025
This has been announced by the press service of the Akorda presidential residence on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
On December 11-12, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Ashgabat to attend the forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality and the 30 years of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan, reads a statement from Akorda.
