Paraguay knocks Germany out on penalties

In the first half, despite Germany dominating possession, Paraguay struck first. From a corner, Matías Galarza delivered a pinpoint cross that Julio Enciso headed past Manuel Neuer in the 42nd minute.

In the second half, Germany responded quickly after the break. Florian Wirtz’s cross was met by Kai Havertz, who nodded in the equalizer on 54 minutes.

Germany pressed for a winner, even seeing a Jonathan Tah goal ruled out for a foul, but Paraguay held firm.

Germany shot first, but Havertz’s effort was saved by Orlando Gill.

After a tense back-and-forth, José Canales converted the decisive kick to send Paraguay through.

Paraguay will face the winner of France vs Sweden in Philadelphia on July 4.

Earlier, the Brazil national football team staged a comeback to defeat Japan 2-1 in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing a spot in the last 16.