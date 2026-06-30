Brazil edge Japan to reach FIFA World Cup Round of 16

The match, played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, saw Japan take the lead in the 29th minute through midfielder Kaishu Sano.

Brazil equalized shortly after the break, with Casemiro scoring in the 56th minute.

The decisive moment came deep into stoppage time, when forward Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner in the 90+5th minute, sealing victory for the five-time world champions.

Brazil will face the winner of the Côte d'Ivoire vs. Norway Round of 16 matchup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Argentina is the reigning world champion.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Canadian national football team had secured its first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory by defeating South Africa in the Round of 32.