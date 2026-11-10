Para Dressage Championship to take place in Astana

Competitors represent Astana and Almaty, as well as the regions of Karaganda, Mangystau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan and Atyrau.

Participants are classified into five functional grades, from Grade I to Grade V, according to their physical abilities.

The competition day will begin with an opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

Para Grand Prix events are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon, followed by Para Novice competitions from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The afternoon program includes Tests A and B, as well as the Para Grand Prix Freestyle.

The championship will take place at the Argymak Equestrian Sports Complex in Astana.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree awarding state honors to the winners of the XX Asian Summer Games and the V Asian Para Games.