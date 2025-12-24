Palladium price on Nymex surpasses $2,000 per troy ounce first since December 2022

As of 3:03 a.m. Moscow time (12:03 a.m. GMT) the precious metal price was up by 9.43% at $2,003.5 per troy ounce. By 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (1:00 a.m. GMT) the price of palladium had narrowed gains to 8.31% at it traded at $1,983 per troy ounce.

It should be noted, gold and silver prices continue their rapid ascent, setting new record highs on the New York based COMEX.