Palantir names Nebius preferred sovereign AI infrastructure partner

Under the agreement announced on September 8, Palantir named Nebius its preferred sovereign AI infrastructure partner. Following an integration period, eligible customers will be able to access Nebius’s cloud computing and AI inference services within Palantir’s enterprise environment. Inference is the process of running trained models to generate responses or other outputs.

The companies describe the arrangement as a sovereign AI offering, emphasizing organizations’ ability to control the resources and information used to develop and operate their models.

Customers will be able to deploy open models on Nebius infrastructure and continually adapt them using their own business data. According to the companies, this approach can produce models that outperform general-purpose closed systems on tasks specific to a customer’s field, while allowing the organization to retain control over the resulting model.

Palantir’s Sovereign AI Operating System will provide the access controls and isolation needed for customers to work with proprietary data. The partners said the integration would extend this option to commercial organizations that previously lacked a sovereign environment for running their own models.

The agreement also includes plans to bring additional computing capacity online more quickly for Palantir customers. The companies intend to use modular data centers at locations where power is already available.

Alex Karp, Palantir’s co-founder and CEO, said the partnership would enable customers to operate their own AI models under conditions they control.

“Our ontology and their infrastructure will undergird the sovereignty our partners are demanding,” he said.

Arkady Volozh, Nebius’s founder and CEO, said organizations need both the performance of large-scale AI infrastructure and control over their data and models.

“Together with Palantir, we are bringing this to commercial clients, enabling them to run their optimized open models on trusted infrastructure,” he said.

Palantir said it selected Nebius because its infrastructure and software were designed specifically for AI workloads and could be integrated directly into Palantir’s system.

The announcement did not specify financial terms or a completion date for the integration.

Volozh, who also co-founded Yandex, was born in Atyrau, in western Kazakhstan. His birthplace provides a Kazakhstan connection to the partnership.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that U.S. chipmaker Nvidia agreed to acquire artificial intelligence developer platform Hugging Face for approximately $12.93 billion.