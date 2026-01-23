Palantir CEO rejects fears of mass job losses due to AI

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Karp rejected claims that AI poses a threat to the labor market. He said future demand will be strongest for workers with applied skills and vocational training, arguing that AI enables rapid retraining and expands people’s functional capabilities.

“There will be more than enough jobs for the citizens of your nation, especially those with vocational training. I do think these trends really do make it hard to imagine why we should have large-scale immigration unless you have a very specialized skill,” Karp said.

The Palantir chief also noted that traditional methods of assessing workers’ abilities, based primarily on university education, are gradually losing relevance. The spread of AI requires new approaches to identifying talent and professional aptitude, as many skills have long been undervalued. In this context, Karp pointed to structural challenges in Europe’s technological adoption, calling slow implementation a serious issue, and warned that AI could widen the gap between countries and communities able to bear the technological load and those that are not.

Earlier, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, also addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying that artificial intelligence offers Europe a unique opportunity to strengthen its industrial economy and create new jobs.