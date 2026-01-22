Nvidia CEO says AI offers Europe a chance to create jobs

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Huang noted that Europe’s strong manufacturing base positions the region to move into a new stage of development by combining industry with artificial intelligence. The next step should be the expansion of robotics and so-called physical AI.

Huang stressed that the current wave of AI investment represents the largest infrastructure build out in history and is already driving job growth in the real economy.

“This is the largest infrastructure build out in human history. That’s gonna create a lot of jobs. And it’s especially notable that these jobs are tied to skilled trades, including electricians, plumbers, construction and steel workers, network technicians, and specialists responsible for installing and maintaining equipment,” Huang said.

The Nvidia chief also noted that the United States is already seeing rising wages and labor shortages in these sectors, which he believes could serve as a reference point for Europe, provided there is sufficient investment in energy supply and infrastructure.

Earlier, Donald Trump also addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, touching on global economic issues, energy cooperation, Greenland, and the conflict in Ukraine.