PAHO issues health advisory for fans traveling to 2026 FIFA World Cup

The guidance is part of PAHO’s “With Health, We All Win” campaign, which promotes healthy habits and preparedness for attendees at matches, fan festivals, and other large gatherings associated with the month-long event.

PAHO noted that millions of visitors are expected to gather not only in stadiums but also in fan zones, on public transportation, in restaurants, and at other crowded venues, increasing the risk of infectious diseases, heat-related illnesses, and injuries.

The organization emphasized the importance of staying up to date on vaccinations before travel, particularly for measles, following a recent rise in cases across the Americas, including in all three host countries. Travelers are also encouraged to review their immunization status for influenza, COVID-19, hepatitis A and B, and tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap).

In addition, PAHO advised fans to prepare a basic health kit, carry enough medication for the duration of their trip, verify their health insurance coverage, and keep copies of important documents, including passports and vaccination records.

To reduce health risks at mass gatherings, the agency recommends frequent handwashing, drinking safe water, eating properly cooked food, and ensuring adequate ventilation in enclosed spaces. With summer temperatures expected across many host cities, visitors are also encouraged to stay hydrated, seek shade, and avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

PAHO warned that mosquitoes in some areas, particularly in Mexico, may transmit diseases such as dengue, Zika, and chikungunya, and advised travelers to use insect repellent and wear protective clothing.

The organization also urged visitors to rely on official sources for health information and to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as fever, rash, or difficulty breathing during or after the tournament.

PAHO said that health during mass gatherings is a shared responsibility, emphasizing that simple measures, such as vaccination, hydration, and timely medical care, can help protect individuals and communities throughout the global sporting event.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA would permit fans to bring sealed water bottles to World Cup matches.