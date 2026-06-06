FIFA to allow fans to bring sealed water bottles to World Cup matches

According to FIFA, each fan will be permitted to carry a soft plastic bottle containing up to 590 milliliters of water. However, hard-sided reusable bottles will remain prohibited for security reasons.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said the restriction on reusable bottles is intended to reduce safety risks inside stadiums. Hard objects could potentially be used as projectiles if disturbances occur during matches.

The decision comes after health experts raised concerns about the impact of high temperatures on spectators during the expanded tournament, which will be held across multiple cities in North America. While FIFA had previously introduced hydration breaks for players in response to heat-related concerns, measures aimed specifically at protecting fans had received less attention.

In addition to allowing sealed water bottles, FIFA said fans will be able to purchase water inside venues. The organization has also pledged that water prices will not exceed standard rates typically charged at stadiums.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that PAHO warned that rising global measles transmission and high levels of international travel could increase the risk of the disease spreading during gatherings linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.