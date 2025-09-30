PACE highly praises Kazakhstan’s democratic reforms

Its agenda focused on further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe.

Maulen Ashimbayev held talks with PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset and PACE rapporteur on Kazakhstan Zsolt Németh.

Following the meeting with PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos, a joint statement was issued reaffirming support for Kazakhstan’s democratic reforms.

Ashimbayev briefed on Kazakhstan’s ongoing democratic processes and the upcoming parliamentary reform, including the proposal for establishing a unicameral parliament. PACE members welcomed this initiative as a step toward raising the efficiency of legislative processes and adopting decisions integrating political reforms into an institutional framework.

They also highlighted the importance of social integration and the role of the Constitutional Court in Kazakhstan’s human rights system.