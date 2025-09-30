Kazakh Senate Speaker and PACE President make joint statement

Today, as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopts a resolution reaffirming its support for democratic reforms in Kazakhstan, we once again express our commitment to strengthening interparliamentary cooperation, deepening institutional and political dialogue, and advancing progress based on shared values, as outlined in the Cooperation Agreement signed between our institutions in 2004, the statement reads.

The document emphasizes that democracy, the rule of law, and human rights are the foundation of an inclusive, prosperous, and harmonious society.

Kazakhstan’s significant efforts to strengthen its democratic institutions through constitutional and political reforms are highly appreciated, along with its active cooperation with the Council of Europe, especially with PACE and other international partners.

The abolition of the death penalty in Kazakhstan and its ratification of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights are welcomed as clear signs of its commitment to human rights.

Kazakhstan’s efforts to join relevant Council of Europe conventions are supported, and the shared aspiration to promote human rights, the rule of law, and democracy is valued.

As earlier reported, the Head of State suggested turning Kazakhstan’s Parliament into a unicameral body on September 8.