Over KZT 13bn brick plant to be launched in Akmola region

The construction of the brick plant is being carried out as part of the Head of State’s directive to support industrial projects in the Akmola region. The enterprise is expected to produce up to 60 million bricks per year.

According to Yesimkhan Baigabulov, director of MM Brick LLP, the project is valued at KZT 13.7 billion. Currently, construction and installation works are 80% complete, and equipment deliveries have begun. The plant is scheduled to be launched later this year.

“With the support of the Government, issues related to connecting water and heating supply networks have been resolved. The full range of support measures will allow us to produce a wide range of products and generate a multiplier effect for the region’s development,” the company’s head said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had inspected the construction site of a thermal power plant in Kokshetau.