Over 95% of tourists visiting Kyrgyzstan are from Central Asian states

According to the Tourism Development Fund in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan leads the top three, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia, while the number of tourists from the CIS and non-CIS states (CIS, Arab and European countries, countries of Southeast Asia and America) is gradually increasing.

In the report of the World Travel and Tourism Council, the country is noted as a fast-growing tourist destination in the world, and tourism will grow up to 8.2% per year for 10 years.

According to the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index, compiled by the analytical group of the World Economic Forum (WEF) among 140 countries of the world, the position of the Kyrgyz Republic has improved from 116th tothe 90th spot.

In the annual interactive ranking of the most hospitable countries in the world "Welcoming Countries Rank-2023", Kyrgyzstan took 53rd place out of 199 countries.

The Kyrgyz Republic took 45th place out of 166 countries according to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2023 and occupies a leading position in Central Asia.

The tourism industry of Kyrgyzstan is reaching a more effective level of development and has begun to implement sustainable development policies in tourism.

Earlier it was reported that some 5,000 people crossed the Kyrgyz-Tajik border since its reopening.