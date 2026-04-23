Over 90 suffer tick bites in Akmola region

The highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kokshetau up to 43 and Burabay district up to 25.

This year, tick activity began earlier than usual due to an early spring and rapid snowmelt.

Tick bites increased from 43 to 93, 2.1 times up compared to the same period in 2025. Of which 31.1% were detected in children under 14.

All those who suffered sought medical help promptly.

75 people received preventive immunoglobulin treatment; 18 did not due to late medical visits, contraindications, refusal, or bites in non-endemic areas.

The most cases were reported in Kokshetau with 43 cases, 256 in Burabay district, ans 8 in Zerenda district.

Sandyktau district remains endemic for tick-borne encephalitis. Annual anti-tick treatments are carried out in spring and autumn.

Vaccination is available for those working in endemic areas (forestry workers, shepherds, machine operators, etc.).

Health officials remind residents to wear protective clothing, use repellents, and check their bodies after outdoor activities.

Immediate medical attention within 72 hours is critical for effective immunoglobulin prophylaxis and reducing disease risk.

Earlier reports noted nearly 100 tick bites in East Kazakhstan Region this season.

Last May, 168 tick bite cases were reported in Astana.