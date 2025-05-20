168 tick bite cases reported in Astana

As of May 15, 2025, a total of 168 people have sought medical assistance for tick bites at city healthcare facilities or on their own. No cases of tick-borne encephalitis — including imported ones — have been reported this year, said Astana's Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control.

It was also reported that ticks removed from individuals are tested at the monitoring laboratory of especially dangerous infections of the Examination Center branch. As of May 15, 2025, 64 ticks have been examined, with all tests returning negative results for both tick-borne encephalitis and Lyme disease.

Although no cases of tick-borne infections have been reported in Astana, educational outreach is conducted ahead of the epidemiological season for blood-sucking insects. This includes seminars with local medical organizations and the distribution of informational materials on tick-borne encephalitis prevention through social media, the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service added.

Experts advise taking the following precautions when spending time outdoors, including wearing protective clothing, checking your clothing and airing it out for 5–10 hours, seeking professional help at the nearest medical facility in case of a tick bite, carefully inspecting your pets, applying insect repellents and tick prevention products.

As reported earlier, medical centers in the Kostanay region have reported 153 cases of tick bites since the beginning of the 2025 epidemiological season.