Over 86,000 foreigners choose Uzbekistan for medical treatment

In the period between January and December 2025, the number of medical visitors by country was as follows:

Tajikistan – 59,145;

Kyrgyzstan – 15,631;

Kazakhstan – 8,224;

Russia – 1,899;

Afghanistan – 914;

Turkmenistan – 224;

Türkiye – 47;

United States – 16;

China – 15;

Azerbaijan – 11;

Other countries – 73.

