    Over 86,000 foreigners choose Uzbekistan for medical treatment

    20:10, 27 January 2026

    86,199 foreign citizens traveled to Uzbekistan for medical treatment in 2025, according to the country's National Statistics Committee, UzA reported.

    Photo credit: uza.uz

    In the period between January and December 2025, the number of medical visitors by country was as follows:

    Tajikistan – 59,145;

    Kyrgyzstan – 15,631;

    Kazakhstan – 8,224;

    Russia – 1,899;

    Afghanistan – 914;

    Turkmenistan – 224;

    Türkiye – 47;

    United States – 16;

    China – 15;

    Azerbaijan – 11;

    Other countries – 73.

