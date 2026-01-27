Over 86,000 foreigners choose Uzbekistan for medical treatment
20:10, 27 January 2026
86,199 foreign citizens traveled to Uzbekistan for medical treatment in 2025, according to the country's National Statistics Committee, UzA reported.
In the period between January and December 2025, the number of medical visitors by country was as follows:
Tajikistan – 59,145;
Kyrgyzstan – 15,631;
Kazakhstan – 8,224;
Russia – 1,899;
Afghanistan – 914;
Turkmenistan – 224;
Türkiye – 47;
United States – 16;
China – 15;
Azerbaijan – 11;
Other countries – 73.
As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Gennady Golovkin held talks with Uzbekistan’s President.