Gennady Golovkin holds talks with Uzbekistan’s President

The talks focused on the development of Olympic boxing, strengthening international cooperation, and expanding partnerships.

Golovkin highlighted Uzbekistan’s importance as a strategic partner in global boxing, noting the country’s active role in developing the sport in Asia and its contribution to hosting world and continental competitions.

The talks also covered potential joint initiatives, the development of sports infrastructure, and enhanced coordination within the Olympic movement at the continental level.

Phoot credit: Olympic.kz

The head of World Boxing thanked the Uzbek side for the warm reception and reaffirmed plans to continue close cooperation on projects aimed at developing boxing in the region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Gennady Golovkin held talks with Italy’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Antonello De Riu and Commercial and Cultural Attaché Sara Meneghetti.