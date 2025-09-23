Over 850K tons of subsidized diesel fuel allocated for agriculture

"On June 24, the Ministries of Energy and Agriculture approved a schedule for distributing 402,000 tons of diesel fuel for autumn field work from July 1 through November 1, 2025. An additional 60,000 tons were also allocated, with 20,000 tons for autumn work and 40,000 tons for grain drying," Yerlan Akkenzhanov stated.

To ensure transparency in the movement of diesel fuel, additional measures have been implemented: Each agricultural producer is assigned a unique PIN code, and the diesel fuel is color-coded (yellow, blue, and red). Also, a dedicated virtual warehouse has been created within the electronic invoice system.

As of September, 238,000 tons of the 391,000 tons scheduled for July-September have been shipped, which is 60% of the planned amount.

