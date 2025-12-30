Over 850,000 tourists visit Mongolia this year

In December, 43,946 tourists arrived in Mongolia, including 15,604 visitors from the People's Republic of China, 13,260 from the Russian Federation, and 2,905 from the Republic of Korea. The growth in tourist numbers is attributed to the recovery of the tourism market, the effectiveness of international promotional activities, and the increase in the number of international flights.

By seasons, the highest number of tourists was recorded in July and August.

