Mangystau region sees strong growth in foreign tourist arrivals

Kilybay said the number of tourists, arriving in Mangystau region, is on the rise every year.

The year-on-year increase stood at 13 percent, the governor said during a press conference at the Central Communications Service.

17 tourist investment projects to the amount of 198 billion tenge are slated for implementation in the region in 2025/29. They are expected to generate up to 800 jobs.

The governor said four facilities have already been commissioned this year, including the Omirapartments apartment building (second stage), Wyndham Garden Aktau and Shahristan hotels, as well as the renovated Dostar hotel.

In addition, a thermal mineral resort is under construction; the children’s multifunctional recreation center AqquResort& Camp opened on the shores of the Caspian Sea. Construction of a visit center in the Bozzhyra Tract, set to be operational starting the next tourist season, has been completed.

The region is implementing a comprehensive plan for the development of tourism. Railway stations in Mangystau, Shetpe, and Beineu are undergoing modernization, and construction of a new airport in Kendirli has begun. This infrastructure will take the sector to the new level, said Kilybay.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Mangystau region is to attract over 10 trillion tenge of investments next year.