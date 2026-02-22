Over 78% Kazakhstanis back new Constitution — poll

The survey covered 1,200 respondents aged 18 and older across 17 regions and 3 cities of national significance.

Survey results indicate that public mood remains generally favorable. A high level of awareness was also recorded: the majority of citizens are familiar with the draft's content to some extent or have heard about it, while only 22.5% remained uninformed about the new Constitution.



According to the research institute, the draft Constitution enjoys significant public support. Among those aware of the new Constitution, 78.8% of respondents approve of the document. This includes 31.7% fully supporting it and 47.1% likely to support it.

Experts clarified that citizens show the greatest interest in issues that directly affect their daily lives and legal status.

The top three most discussed topics included civil rights and freedoms (35.3%), social guarantees such as education, medicine, and pensions (29.5%), and environmental issues (18%). Also, 17.3% of the surveyed pay considerable attention to education and science. This means that the structure of interest is primarily focused on norms affecting social standing and quality of life.

"The work on drafting the document was favourably received by the majority of those surveyed. Specifically, 68.3% of respondents believe the Constitutional Commission managed to fulfill its task, with 16.4% completely certain and 49.8% tending to agree with this assessment. The survey also records a high level of declared electoral activity, as 71.4% of respondents responded affirmatively when asked if they will participate in the referendum on adopting the new Constitution on March 15, 2026. Among them, 32.9% are certain they will go to the polling stations, while 38.5% are likely to participate," the statement reads.

Researchers noted that the discussion regarding constitutional reform is predominantly interpersonal.

The Institute experts explained that most frequently, citizens debate these matters within the family circle (37.6%), with friends and acquaintances (34.5%), or with coworkers (30.1%). Discussions in the digital environment are less common (17.9%). Although social networks remain a crucial source of information, most users take a passive observer role: 59.8% only read posts without engaging in discussions.

Thus, the survey results show that in general, the draft of the new Constitution is perceived positively by society, accompanied by high levels of awareness and a significant readiness of citizens to participate in the referendum. Nevertheless, public opinion continues to take shape, and reform discussions remain active.

The Institute added that the telephone survey was conducted from February 14 to 18, 2026.

It is noted that the sample was representative, with the total number of participants reaching 1,200 individuals. The poll was offered in both Kazakh and Russian. The statistical margin of error does not exceed 2.8%. The study was carried out after formal notification to the Central Election Commission. The survey included 43.4% men and 56.6% women, with 64.2% urban and 35.8% rural residents, the Institute concluded.

As Qazinform reported earlier, up to 12 million people are to vote in the Kazakh constitutional referendum on March 15, 2026.