Over 7,600 people died or went missing on migration routes worldwide in 2025: UN

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said that according to the IOM, sea crossings remained among the deadliest routes, with at least 2,185 people dead or gone missing in the Mediterranean, and 1,214 recorded on the Western Africa/Atlantic route toward the Canary Islands.

Despite year-on-year declines, the real toll is likely much higher, Dujarric said.

The spokesperson said that IOM figures showed the number of deaths in 2025 was lower than the nearly 9,200 deaths recorded in 2024.

Last December, Greek Coast Guard rescued 840 migrants south of Crete over five days.