    Greek Coast Guard rescues 840 migrants south of Crete over five days

    08:35, 28 December 2025

    The Greek Coast Guard rescued 840 migrants over the past five days in waters south of the island of Crete, WAM reports. 

    Photo credit: WAM

    According to the island police, coast guard units rescued 131 migrants earlier on Saturday off the southern coast of Crete. On the previous day, a further 395 people seeking to reach the European Union were rescued off the small island of Gavdos, south of Crete.

    The migrants, whose nationalities have not been identified, were transferred to the port of Gavdos.

    As written before, three people died and 25 others were missing after a boat carrying migrants and refugees sank off the Greek island of Samos in the Aegean Sea last September. 

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
