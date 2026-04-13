Over 7,500 tourists watched rocket launches at Baikonur in 2026

Over 11,000 visitors came to the complex in 2024. Interest in space tourism at Baikonur continues to grow, with seven hotels offering around 700 rooms in the city. On launch days, Kazakh tour operators organize special programs for visitors.

The cosmodrome remains a unique world-class site with strong tourism potential. A 400-seat observation platform has already been opened to provide better viewing of rocket launches.

Authorities are working to simplify access to the facility, including plans for electronic permits and shorter application times for visiting key sites.

Baikonur is listed as a priority tourism destination under 2023–2029 Kazakhstan’s Tourism Development Concept. In addition, a roadmap for tourism growth in Kyzylorda region for 2024–2027 includes infrastructure expansion and measures to increase visitor numbers.

As written before, first launch from reconstructed Baikonur pad to be streamed live.