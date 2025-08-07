Over 750 taekwondo athletes registered for Kazakhstan Open in Astana

According to the press service of the Taekwondo Federation, more than 750 athletes have confirmed their participation.

The competition will feature athletes from Afghanistan, Armenia, Canada, France, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Luxembourg, Morocco, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, as well as neutral-status participants.

Medals will be contested across junior, youth, and senior categories.

The tournament will be conducted under the latest international rules using the KPNP K-2 system. For the first time in Kazakhstan, advanced electronic gloves from KPNP will be introduced to provide more accurate strike detection.

Kazakhstan Open will be held at the Martial Arts Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov.

