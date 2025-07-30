Over 75 Songs by Dimash Qudaibergen aired on Argentine radio stations

The songs include "SOS,” “Stranger,” “Golden,” “Your Love,” “Fly Away,” “Ikanaide,” “The Story of One Sky" etc.

Dimash’s songs are regularly aired on stations such as Libertad Digital (99.1 FM, Chaco), Radio Vox (120.9 FM, Buenos Aires), Patagonia Andina (93.3 FM, El Bolsón), Radio Ibiza (Santa Fe), Cadena 3 (100.5 FM, Córdoba), and others.

This widespread airplay is the result of a fan-organized campaign called “Dimash on the Radio” launched in May to promote the Kazakh singer’s repertoire throughout Argentina.

Songs such as “Smoke,” “Be With Me,” “Weekend,” “Give Me Your Love,” and “Adagio” (a duet with Lara Fabian) have received particular attention from both radio hosts and listeners.

Earlier it was reported that Dimash Qudaibergen’s track "Love’s Not Over Yet" has entered regular rotation on all Mexican stations of Radio Disney.