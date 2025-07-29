Dimash’s song airs for first time on Radio Disney in Mexico

The initiative was sparked by a devoted fan who was inspired by Dimash’s performance in Budapest in 2023. What began as her personal dream to hear Dimash’s voice on Radio Disney soon grew into an international campaign supported by Dears fan communities across more than 30 countries.

Using social media, especially the platform X (formerly Twitter), fans successfully pushed the hashtag #DimashRadioDisney into the trending charts by late September 2024. This caught the attention of hosts and producers at Radio Disney Mexico. Radio Disney Pachuca host Brissia and producer Eduardo embraced the idea and reached out to the station’s programming department with a proposal to add Dimash to the playlist.

Thanks to their support and the passionate efforts of fans, Love’s Not Over Yet is now playing on Radio Disney stations across Mexico.

We’re proud to showcase a wonderful project brought to life by the Dimash Kudaibergen Dears Mexico fan club with incredible dedication and love. Love’s Not Over Yet is now officially part of the Radio Disney rotation in Mexico. We hope this initiative inspires fan communities in other countries where Radio Disney also broadcasts, such as Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, and many more, said Radio Disney.

Earlier, it was reported world-famous Kazakh vocalist Dimash Qudaibergen has been awarded the People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title.