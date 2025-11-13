Over 7,000 families to receive new housing in Akmola region

At a recent briefing held at the Central Communications Service, governor of Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov announced that the region is maintaining high rates of housing construction.

Families from socially vulnerable groups, citizens on housing waiting lists and those living in unsafe buildings will receive 2,000 apartments.

He added that dilapidated houses are replaced with modern, energy-efficient buildings. 11 new buildings with 740 apartments were built as part of the renovation program. The program covers Kokshetau city, Burabay, Arshaly, Bulandy, and Zerendi districts.

The governor highlighted that one of the significant outcomes of 2025 is the completion of the construction of a residential estate for 543 apartments in Kosshy.

Earlier Akhmetzhanov announced the commencement of construction for the first deep grain processing plant. The project is expected to create up to 3,000 jobs, and the project and cost documentation is currently being prepared for state approval.