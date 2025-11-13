Akmola region kicks off construction of first deep grain processing plant

“Compared to last year, this represents an increase of 250 billion tenge. The growth has been driven by the launch of new enterprises, the adoption of modern technologies, and the creation of jobs. A key tool for attracting investment has been the establishment of four industrial zones, including the republican ‘Akmola’ zone. Today, it is emerging as a major hub for investors, with projects worth over 1 trillion tenge in its portfolio, which has already created more than 4,000 jobs,” said Marat Akhmetzhanov, akim (governor) of Akmola region, during a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Photo credit: Akimat of Akmola region

Akhmetzhanov also announced the commencement of construction for the first deep grain processing plant. The project is expected to create up to 3,000 jobs, and the project and cost documentation is currently being prepared for state approval.

“The total investment will reach 1.8 billion US dollars. The project envisions a plant capable of processing up to 3 million tons of grain annually between 2025 and 2028. Its primary focus will be on high value-added products in demand on the market, such as monosodium glutamate, starch, and mineral fertilizers. In addition, facilities for producing clinker products, facing bricks, pesticides, and fertilizers are also planned,” the akim added.

