Over 70% of Ulytau region's residents have internet access

To make services more accessible, 40 organizations in the utilities and business sectors transitioned their operations online, having previously relied solely on paper-based processes.

Six public spaces were outfitted with AI-enabled video surveillance systems that can automatically identify potentially hazardous situations, including fights, loud disturbances, or a person remaining motionless.

According to the governor at a briefing of the Central Communications Service, the region has introduced several digital projects for the first time in the country. Police patrol routes were optimized using AI and a crime mapping system, while recommendations for road sign placement were developed in line with construction standards, also using AI. Traffic accident data was analyzed to identify the most hazardous road sections, and AI technologies were applied for the automatic detection of road potholes.

To enhance security at high-risk sites, a unified early fire detection system was created. An additional 129 sites were added, bringing coverage to 53%.

