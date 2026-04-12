Over 70% of Japanese high school students use AI, survey finds

The study, conducted by the Gakken Research Institute for Learning and Education in November 2025, gathered responses from 2,400 students across elementary, junior high, and high school levels.

42.3% of high school students use AI for studying and homework, 26.0% for finding information, while 17.8% of junior high students use it to find information, 17.7% for studying.

44.0% of elementary students use AI to find information, 32.6% for studying, and 23.7% for creating illustrations.

When asked about the impact on their thinking ability, most students reported “no particular change.” Interestingly, elementary and junior high students were more likely to say their ability had “become stronger,” while high school students more often felt it had “become weaker.”

Commenting on the findings, Hiroyuki Masukawa, professor of cognitive science at Aoyama Gakuin University, stressed the importance of fostering AI literacy: “It is essential to ensure children can use the technology as an assistant to help improve their thinking ability.”

Noteworthy, Kazakh President declared 2026 as Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.